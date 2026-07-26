Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Bought by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 787,194 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 192,921 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 2.1% of Delta Global Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Delta Global Management LP owned 0.06% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $25,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,518,335 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $112,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 45,602 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Unisphere Establishment boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% in the first quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 2,850,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $91,228,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $7,934,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $47.18. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chipotle Mexican Grill, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chipotle Mexican Grill wasn't on the list.

While Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here