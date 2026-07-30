Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,691 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 160,661 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 1.2% of Cim LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cim LLC's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $711,837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,588,220 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $5,349,764,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660,882 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,688,010 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,762,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,843,222 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,062,158 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $520,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,447,867 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $2,162,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237,720 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results beat expectations: Chipotle reported adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share, above the $0.32 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.3% year over year to $3.35 billion, slightly exceeding expectations. Chipotle: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Chipotle reported adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share, above the $0.32 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.3% year over year to $3.35 billion, slightly exceeding expectations. Positive Sentiment: Comparable sales momentum improved: Comparable restaurant sales grew 2.2%, marking a second consecutive quarter of improving transaction trends. Value offers, menu updates and the company’s “Recipe for Growth” strategy helped attract diners in a competitive market. Chipotle raises annual sales forecast

Comparable restaurant sales grew 2.2%, marking a second consecutive quarter of improving transaction trends. Value offers, menu updates and the company’s “Recipe for Growth” strategy helped attract diners in a competitive market. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook was raised: Chipotle increased its comparable-sales guidance, signaling that management expects the second-quarter improvement to continue. The company also opened 100 restaurants during the quarter, supporting long-term revenue growth. Chipotle raises full-year comparable sales guidance

Chipotle increased its comparable-sales guidance, signaling that management expects the second-quarter improvement to continue. The company also opened 100 restaurants during the quarter, supporting long-term revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Food-safety concerns may be temporary: The company said it was not involved in the reported cyclospora outbreak, although fears related to a lettuce-linked illness reportedly reduced traffic in the second half of July. Chipotle lifts its sales forecast despite outbreak concerns

The company said it was not involved in the reported cyclospora outbreak, although fears related to a lettuce-linked illness reportedly reduced traffic in the second half of July. Negative Sentiment: Margins remain a risk: Although sales and earnings exceeded estimates, investors continue to monitor labor costs, restaurant-level margins and whether late-July traffic softness persists. Chipotle’s earnings were roughly flat from the prior-year quarter at $0.33 per share. Chipotle stock rises after earnings edge past estimates

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of CMG stock opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $44.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chipotle Mexican Grill, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chipotle Mexican Grill wasn't on the list.

While Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here