Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Sold by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,878 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 13,725,875 shares during the quarter. Edgewood Management LLC's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,979,637 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $450,868,000 after buying an additional 491,002 shares during the last quarter. Corient IA LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $753,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,368 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $2,579,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 31,764 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company's stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts: Sign Up

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $34.53 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 13.04%.The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Barclays decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chipotle Mexican Grill, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chipotle Mexican Grill wasn't on the list.

While Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here