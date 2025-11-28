Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access Tools — 5 Weeks for $5
Snag the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Chipotle Mexican Grill logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Korea Investment CORP reduced its Chipotle stake by 18.3% in Q2, selling 211,778 shares and retaining 947,303 shares worth about $53.2 million (roughly 0.07% of the company).
  • In the most recent quarter Chipotle reported EPS of $0.29 (in line with estimates) and revenue of $3.0 billion (below the $3.06 billion consensus), with revenue up 7.5% year-over-year and the stock trading well below its 1‑year high.
  • About 91.3% of the stock is held by institutions, and analysts have an average rating of “Moderate Buy” with a consensus price target of $49.81.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 947,303 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 211,778 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $53,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 517 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Rothschild Redb upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMG

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill Right Now?

Before you consider Chipotle Mexican Grill, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chipotle Mexican Grill wasn't on the list.

While Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

Enter your email address and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that are set to soar in 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and other economic uncertainty. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Trump's Law S.1582: $21T Dollar Revolution Coming
Trump's Law S.1582: $21T Dollar Revolution Coming
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Claim Your Complimentary Bitcoin Reward
Claim Your Complimentary Bitcoin Reward
From Crypto Swap Profits (Ad)
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines