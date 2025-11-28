Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 947,303 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 211,778 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $53,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 517 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Rothschild Redb upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.81.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

