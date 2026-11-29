Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,232,683 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 994,768 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $390,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,690,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 543,513 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 117,005 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CMG stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.75. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $41.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 57.05% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $40.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill operates fast-casual restaurants serving customizable Mexican-inspired food. Its menu includes burritos, burrito bowls, tacos and salads, along with sides and beverages. Customers can order in restaurants, online or through the company's app, and Chipotle also offers catering. Steve Ells founded the company in Denver, Colorado, in 1993. Chipotle has expanded across the United States and also operates restaurants in countries including Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

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