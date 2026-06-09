Chubb Limited $CB Stock Holdings Raised by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,448 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 63,790 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Chubb worth $128,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 97,136 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $849,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Get Chubb alerts: Sign Up

Chubb Trading Down 1.2%

Chubb stock opened at $322.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.41. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $264.10 and a 52-week high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $321.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,386,612.40. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,370,056.22. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chubb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chubb wasn't on the list.

While Chubb currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here