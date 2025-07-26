Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Decreased by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 18.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP's holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Chubb worth $62,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 56.6% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total transaction of $2,869,544.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 247,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,526,158.62. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chubb from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays cut Chubb from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $302.64.

Chubb Stock Down 0.3%

CB stock opened at $269.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company's 50-day moving average price is $284.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.24. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $252.16 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The company has a market cap of $107.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.38 earnings per share. Chubb's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

