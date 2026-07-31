Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847,752 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 218,852 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.78% of Church & Dwight worth $172,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,320,000 after buying an additional 152,894 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 241.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,571 shares of the company's stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 18,784 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 200,738 shares of the company's stock worth $18,733,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Church & Dwight from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $103.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $97.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.58. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Church & Dwight's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 8,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $842,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,523.66. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos G. Linares sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,446.28. This trade represents a 68.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,190. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Church & Dwight, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Church & Dwight wasn't on the list.

While Church & Dwight currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here