CI Investments Inc. Acquires 297,837 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 1,152.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,682 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 297,837 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $32,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $210.99 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $242.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.57 billion, a PE ratio of 72.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total value of $667,359.03. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,610,688.90. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total transaction of $700,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,722,527. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,542. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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