CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,160 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 119,627 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.0% of CI Investments Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.12% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $210,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 50 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $522.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $487.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.15 and a 52 week high of $643.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $602.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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