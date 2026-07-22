CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,181,493 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 26,367 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.1% of CI Investments Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Danaher worth $224,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,177,106,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Danaher by 543.9% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,907,515 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $574,351,000 after buying an additional 2,455,994 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Danaher by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,333,056 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $991,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,789 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Danaher by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,076,796 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,451,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,246,008 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $4,177,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Danaher from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Danaher from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $231.64.

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More Danaher News

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $179.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $160.93 and a 1 year high of $242.80. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $184.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.69. The firm has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's payout ratio is 30.95%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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