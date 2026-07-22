CI Investments Inc. Has $122.55 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 41,466 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $122,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,316,000. PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $61,306,000. Dara Capital US Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $2,926,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total value of $32,761,375.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 355,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,140,232.16. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at $92,933,763.78. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Citigroup lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.93.

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Micron Technology Stock Up 12.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $970.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $1,255.00. The business's fifty day moving average price is $954.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $610.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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