CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,511 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in American Express were worth $21,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express expanded its global partnership with ALL Accor, adding elite status matching and Membership Rewards points transfers starting in 2026 across 12 markets. The move strengthens AmEx’s travel and premium-card value proposition, which could support cardholder engagement and spending. American Express and ALL Accor Expand the Power of Membership with New Global Partnership

American Express expanded its global partnership with ALL Accor, adding elite status matching and Membership Rewards points transfers starting in 2026 across 12 markets. The move strengthens AmEx’s travel and premium-card value proposition, which could support cardholder engagement and spending. Positive Sentiment: AmEx also announced new B2B payments tools, including automation features and a Bottomline partnership through BIP Connect to link buyers with Paymode vendors. This should improve payment efficiency, broaden commercial card usage, and deepen AmEx’s foothold in corporate payments. Here's How AXP Strengthens Its B2B Payments Beyond the Platinum Card

AmEx also announced new B2B payments tools, including automation features and a Bottomline partnership through BIP Connect to link buyers with Paymode vendors. This should improve payment efficiency, broaden commercial card usage, and deepen AmEx’s foothold in corporate payments. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted the same B2B initiative and the rollout of automated invoice reporting, reinforcing the market’s view that American Express is building a more scalable commercial payments platform. American Express and Bottomline Partner to Streamline B2B Payments

Additional coverage highlighted the same B2B initiative and the rollout of automated invoice reporting, reinforcing the market’s view that American Express is building a more scalable commercial payments platform. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are also watching American Express ahead of its July 24 Q2 earnings release, with expectations calling for higher revenue and earnings on stronger network volumes and interest income. That backdrop can add optimism if investors believe AmEx can meet or beat estimates. Can AmEx Beat Q2 Earnings on Higher Network Volumes & Interest Income?

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $348.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $237.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock's 50-day moving average is $331.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.59. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $288.34 and a 1-year high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $374.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Express

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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