CI Investments Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Ondas Holdings Inc. $ONDS

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 470,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,255,000. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Ondas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ondas by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Ondas by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NFSG Corp increased its stake in shares of Ondas by 200.0% in the first quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ondas by 231.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ondas by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Ondas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ondas from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Ondas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Read Our Latest Report on ONDS

Insider Activity at Ondas

In related news, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 264,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,103.50. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 2,378,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $31,939,830.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,583,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,119,824.30. This trade represents a 39.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 2,395,745 shares of company stock valued at $32,109,380 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

Ondas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.25 and a beta of 2.69.

Ondas Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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