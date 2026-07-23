CI Investments Inc. Sells 7,480 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,970 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,480 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $26,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 184.9% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $4,482,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,817,678.08. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 242,422 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.17, for a total transaction of $45,616,547.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,171,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $973,044,946.15. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,264,983 shares of company stock worth $376,175,065. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target on Arista Networks to $200 from $185 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in additional upside for the stock. Benzinga article

Needham raised its price target on Arista Networks to $200 from $185 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in additional upside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Arista launched an AI-driven zero trust security solution for VeloCloud SD-WAN, expanding beyond data-center networking into enterprise branch security and potentially broadening its addressable market. Arista Networks Introduces AI-Driven Zero Trust Branch

Arista launched an AI-driven zero trust security solution for VeloCloud SD-WAN, expanding beyond data-center networking into enterprise branch security and potentially broadening its addressable market. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst-style pieces highlighted Arista as a top-ranked growth stock and a candidate to beat earnings estimates, reinforcing expectations for strong AI- and cloud-driven demand. 4 Internet Stocks Poised to Top Estimates This Earnings Season

Multiple analyst-style pieces highlighted Arista as a top-ranked growth stock and a candidate to beat earnings estimates, reinforcing expectations for strong AI- and cloud-driven demand. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also pointed to Arista’s strong AI exposure and exponential growth narrative, which can support valuation and keep sentiment constructive into the next earnings report. Arista Networks (ANET) Strengthens from Exponential Growth in AI

Recent coverage also pointed to Arista’s strong AI exposure and exponential growth narrative, which can support valuation and keep sentiment constructive into the next earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Several duplicate and trend-following articles noted that ANET is a widely watched stock, but these pieces were largely commentary rather than new fundamental information.

Several duplicate and trend-following articles noted that ANET is a widely watched stock, but these pieces were largely commentary rather than new fundamental information. Negative Sentiment: One Trefis article flagged the company’s halted buybacks and rising purchase commitments, suggesting management is prioritizing future growth over shareholder returns and taking on meaningful execution risk. How Much Upside Can ANET Stock's Growth Deliver?

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $175.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $220.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.00 and a twelve month high of $189.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.73 and a 200 day moving average of $148.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $189.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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