Cim LLC Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Cim LLC cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after buying an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,179 shares of company stock worth $190,836,321. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron’s fundamental outlook remains strong. Its latest quarter produced $41.46 billion in revenue, up 345.8% year over year, and EPS of $25.11, well above consensus. Analysts continue to cite robust high-bandwidth-memory demand, hyperscaler spending and long-term customer agreements as support for sustained earnings growth. Micron: AI Panic, But Memory Supercycle Isn't Over Yet

Micron’s fundamental outlook remains strong. Its latest quarter produced $41.46 billion in revenue, up 345.8% year over year, and EPS of $25.11, well above consensus. Analysts continue to cite robust high-bandwidth-memory demand, hyperscaler spending and long-term customer agreements as support for sustained earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain bullish after the selloff. Erste Group modestly raised its fiscal 2026 EPS forecast, while other research argues Micron’s contracted revenue base and AI exposure could support another major growth phase through 2030. Potential U.S. restrictions or tariffs on Chinese memory could also limit lower-cost competition and improve Micron’s pricing power. Chips and Clips: Memory Tariffs Rewire Tech Supply Chains

Some analysts remain bullish after the selloff. Erste Group modestly raised its fiscal 2026 EPS forecast, while other research argues Micron’s contracted revenue base and AI exposure could support another major growth phase through 2030. Potential U.S. restrictions or tariffs on Chinese memory could also limit lower-cost competition and improve Micron’s pricing power. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts broadly retain buy ratings, but the stock’s exceptional one-year rally has increased volatility and encouraged profit-taking. CME’s launch of extended-hours single-stock futures, including Micron contracts, may improve liquidity while enabling faster reactions to overnight semiconductor news.

Analysts broadly retain buy ratings, but the stock’s exceptional one-year rally has increased volatility and encouraged profit-taking. CME’s launch of extended-hours single-stock futures, including Micron contracts, may improve liquidity while enabling faster reactions to overnight semiconductor news. Negative Sentiment: The SK hynix results intensified a sector-wide memory selloff, as investors questioned whether AI infrastructure spending and memory pricing can remain at current levels. Broader market weakness—surging oil prices and uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve decision—has added pressure to high-beta technology shares. Nvidia, AMD, Micron Lead Chip Stocks Selloff

The SK hynix results intensified a sector-wide memory selloff, as investors questioned whether AI infrastructure spending and memory pricing can remain at current levels. Broader market weakness—surging oil prices and uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve decision—has added pressure to high-beta technology shares. Negative Sentiment: China’s ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) delivered a blockbuster IPO, reviving fears that Chinese DRAM production could eventually challenge Micron’s market share and pricing power. Technical selling also accelerated after MU broke below a key support level. Why Micron Stock Dropped Again Today

China’s ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) delivered a blockbuster IPO, reviving fears that Chinese DRAM production could eventually challenge Micron’s market share and pricing power. Technical selling also accelerated after MU broke below a key support level. Negative Sentiment: CEO Sanjay Mehrotra’s approximately $37 million stock sale and a smaller chief accounting officer sale have added to investor caution, although both executives retained substantial holdings.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $739.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $973.22 and a 200-day moving average of $634.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,255.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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