Cim LLC Invests $3.92 Million in The New York Times Company $NYT

Cim LLC acquired a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,915,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new position in New York Times in the first quarter valued at $1,371,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the company's stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in New York Times by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,203 shares of the company's stock worth $15,088,000 after buying an additional 34,567 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,863 shares of the company's stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,724 shares of the company's stock worth $11,364,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on New York Times from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.22.

View Our Latest Report on NYT

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYT stock opened at $77.78 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $73.83 and its 200-day moving average is $76.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $51.03 and a 52-week high of $87.10.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. New York Times had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $712.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. New York Times's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. New York Times's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,944.22. This represents a 14.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 9,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $693,540.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,193,821.14. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 17,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

New York Times News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong financial backdrop: New York Times recently exceeded quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, with revenue rising 12% year over year. That performance supports confidence in the company’s digital-subscription strategy and helps explain continued strength in the stock.

New York Times recently exceeded quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, with revenue rising 12% year over year. That performance supports confidence in the company’s digital-subscription strategy and helps explain continued strength in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Broad, high-profile coverage may support engagement: NYT published extensive coverage of artificial intelligence, the Federal Reserve, tariffs, geopolitical conflicts, natural disasters and entertainment. Sustained breadth across news and culture can help attract subscribers and maintain advertising and subscription engagement. Federal Reserve article

NYT published extensive coverage of artificial intelligence, the Federal Reserve, tariffs, geopolitical conflicts, natural disasters and entertainment. Sustained breadth across news and culture can help attract subscribers and maintain advertising and subscription engagement. Neutral Sentiment: Macro coverage remains important but not directly financial: Articles on interest-rate policy, AI infrastructure demand, tariffs, Medicare subsidies and international conflicts could influence the economic environment for advertisers and consumers, but they do not represent new NYT financial guidance. AI infrastructure article

Articles on interest-rate policy, AI infrastructure demand, tariffs, Medicare subsidies and international conflicts could influence the economic environment for advertisers and consumers, but they do not represent new NYT financial guidance. Negative Sentiment: $15 billion Trump lawsuit remains active: A federal judge declined to dismiss President Trump’s defamation case against The New York Times at this stage, although the complaint must be amended. The procedural ruling preserves legal uncertainty, potential defense costs and reputational risk, even though it does not determine the lawsuit’s merits. Trump lawsuit article

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

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