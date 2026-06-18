Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $7.70 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 193.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,235 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 77 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $635.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $872.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $685.00 to $826.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $733.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $714.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $684.87 and a 200-day moving average of $562.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.20 billion, a PE ratio of 98.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.27 and a 12 month high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at $429,183,462.15. This trade represents a 18.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

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