Cinctive Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,491 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cinctive Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,789,615,000 after purchasing an additional 360,071 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,476,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,023,795,000 after purchasing an additional 638,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,677,981 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,103,196,000 after purchasing an additional 323,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,089,803,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,614,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,087,878,000 after purchasing an additional 234,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $200.69 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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