Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $10.47 Million in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,474,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Claro Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the company's stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 848 shares of the company's stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. City National Bank of Florida MSD raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD now owns 1,855 shares of the company's stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Artia Global Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Artia Global Partners LP now owns 50,500 shares of the company's stock worth $54,271,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of LLY opened at $1,111.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,182.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,009.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,016.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

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Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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