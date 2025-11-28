Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,832 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Cintas worth $77,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,384,133 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,554,672,000 after buying an additional 524,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,192,013 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,049,017,000 after acquiring an additional 314,860 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,877,760,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,095,506 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $841,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,877,309 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $591,373,000 after purchasing an additional 59,162 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $184.60 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $180.39 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $190.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Cintas's payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners set a $184.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a "cautious" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (down from $218.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Cintas from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $212.71.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

