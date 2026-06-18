Circumference Group LLC Makes New Investment in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 305,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000. Avantor makes up 3.8% of Circumference Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Avantor by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,769 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company's stock.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Avantor had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Avantor news, Director Simon Dingemans bought 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $203,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $499,200. This represents a 20.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Avantor to an "underperform" rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Avantor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $10.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVTR

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc NYSE: AVTR is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor's offerings are organized across two primary segments.

See Also

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