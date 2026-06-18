Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Acquired by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,048,500 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 182,172 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.4% of Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cisco Systems worth $234,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,469,312.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $122.90.

Read Our Latest Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.9%

CSCO stock opened at $117.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.38 and a 52 week high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

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About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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