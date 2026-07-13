Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,751 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 23,741 shares during the quarter. Ghe LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,943,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $30,730,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,521,161 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $15,060,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,962 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,326,258 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $5,802,382,000 after acquiring an additional 206,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,836,782 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $4,609,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $4,473,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

More Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $121.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $115.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $316,438.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 180,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,730,312.97. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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