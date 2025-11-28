Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Acquired by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,874 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Citigroup were worth $37,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,851,890 shares of the company's stock worth $14,117,313,000 after buying an additional 1,148,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,957,190 shares of the company's stock worth $3,645,084,000 after acquiring an additional 411,894 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Citigroup by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company's stock worth $2,917,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,769 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,290,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,748,571,000 after acquiring an additional 679,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,427,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,450,153,000 after purchasing an additional 195,013 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C opened at $102.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.77 and a 200-day moving average of $91.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $105.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.Citigroup's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $108.70.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

