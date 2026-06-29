Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 1,260.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,734 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,622 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 375,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,873,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $7,165,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,306,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,496,000 after acquiring an additional 365,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,986,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $933,891,000 after acquiring an additional 844,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Citigroup Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $141.68 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $147.96. The company's 50 day moving average is $131.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $241.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's payout ratio is 29.74%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup’s successful 2026 Fed stress test supports a stronger capital position, giving the bank more flexibility for higher dividends and a planned $30 billion share buyback. How Citigroup's Stress Test Success Strengthens Shareholder Returns

Citigroup’s successful 2026 Fed stress test supports a stronger capital position, giving the bank more flexibility for higher dividends and a planned $30 billion share buyback. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Citigroup to post double-digit profit growth in the upcoming second-quarter earnings report, which could reinforce the stock’s recent rally if results and guidance come in strong. Citigroup Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Analysts expect Citigroup to post double-digit profit growth in the upcoming second-quarter earnings report, which could reinforce the stock’s recent rally if results and guidance come in strong. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary this week also highlighted Citigroup’s broader macro research, including a warning that El Niño could create a new global economic risk through disruption to agriculture, infrastructure, and productivity. Neutral Sentiment:

Market commentary this week also highlighted Citigroup’s broader macro research, including a warning that El Niño could create a new global economic risk through disruption to agriculture, infrastructure, and productivity. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup was also cited in a stock-picking note on Micron, where the bank said strong memory demand could benefit SanDisk; this is more about Citigroup’s analyst commentary than a direct driver for C shares. Micron is soaring after blowout earnings report. That's good news for this other memory chipmaker, Citigroup says

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citigroup from $131.00 to $135.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citigroup from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on C

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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