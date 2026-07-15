Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Purchased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,460 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.'s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Citigroup from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citigroup from $135.50 to $149.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $145.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $133.30 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $147.96. The company has a market cap of $227.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.74 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The firm's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

More Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Citigroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citigroup wasn't on the list.

While Citigroup currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here