Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,800 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,300 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 2.5% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup and other major banks passed the Fed’s 2026 stress tests, clearing the way for dividend increases and reinforcing confidence in the bank’s capital strength.

Citigroup and other major banks passed the Fed’s 2026 stress tests, clearing the way for dividend increases and reinforcing confidence in the bank’s capital strength. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to expect Citi to post solid results, with recent reports highlighting its strong earnings-surprise history ahead of the next quarterly release.

Analysts continue to expect Citi to post solid results, with recent reports highlighting its strong earnings-surprise history ahead of the next quarterly release. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Citigroup, suggesting improving profit expectations over the medium term.

Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Citigroup, suggesting improving profit expectations over the medium term. Neutral Sentiment: Citibank announced the redemption of $2.5 billion in notes due in 2026, a routine capital-management move that should be viewed as neutral for the shares.

Citibank announced the redemption of $2.5 billion in notes due in 2026, a routine capital-management move that should be viewed as neutral for the shares. Negative Sentiment: Citi’s reduced bitcoin and ether targets may dampen sentiment toward its research calls in the digital-assets space, potentially creating a modest headwind for investor perception.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Citigroup from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $131.00 to $135.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $139.62.

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Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $139.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $85.48 and a one year high of $147.96. The company's fifty day moving average price is $132.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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