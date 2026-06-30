Citigroup Inc. $C Stock Holdings Lowered by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,856 shares of the company's stock after selling 113,958 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in Citigroup were worth $88,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 375,977 shares of the company's stock worth $43,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,165,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,306,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,496,000 after purchasing an additional 365,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,986,407 shares of the company's stock worth $933,891,000 after purchasing an additional 844,056 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Citigroup from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $139.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on C

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.6%

C stock opened at $142.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.12. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.61 and a 52-week high of $147.96. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $131.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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