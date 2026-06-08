Citigroup Inc. $C Stock Position Trimmed by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,696,496 shares of the company's stock after selling 83,983 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 2.1% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Citigroup worth $314,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 595 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company's stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the company's stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company's stock.

Get Citigroup alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore set a $139.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Key Headlines Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $132.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business's fifty day moving average price is $124.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.11 and a 12-month high of $135.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Citigroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citigroup wasn't on the list.

While Citigroup currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here