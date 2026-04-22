Clarity Financial LLC Has $24.45 Million Position in BlackRock $BLK

Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,846 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 2.3% of Clarity Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clarity Financial LLC's holdings in BlackRock were worth $24,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,201,000. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $700,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6,347.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 42,234 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $49,239,000 after buying an additional 41,579 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 22,859 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $24,299,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,247,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,190 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,087.29, for a total transaction of $58,920,245.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 51,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,971,514.62. This trade represents a 51.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.05, for a total transaction of $2,166,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,127,439. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 64,272 shares of company stock valued at $69,823,426 in the last 90 days. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $1,043.90 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $864.51 and a 52 week high of $1,219.94. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1,011.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,064.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $162.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.40 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.64 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 52.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Freedom Capital raised shares of BlackRock from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. CICC Research raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,351.00 to $1,199.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,235.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,269.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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