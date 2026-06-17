Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,637 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 14,039 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $71,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in International Business Machines by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $270.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $212.34 and a 1-year high of $332.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.61.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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