Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $61.17 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 1,154.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,907 shares of the CRM provider's stock after acquiring an additional 212,501 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.'s holdings in Salesforce were worth $61,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Salesforce from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Salesforce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.26.

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Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $161.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.50 and a 1-year high of $276.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laura Alber bought 2,571 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. This trade represents a 36.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Salesforce News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Salesforce is deepening its push into agentic AI by acquiring Fin, an AI customer-service platform that handles queries across chat, email, WhatsApp, SMS, phone and Slack. Investors are viewing the deal as a strategic step that could strengthen Salesforce’s position in the fast-growing AI automation market. Reuters article

Salesforce is deepening its push into agentic AI by acquiring Fin, an AI customer-service platform that handles queries across chat, email, WhatsApp, SMS, phone and Slack. Investors are viewing the deal as a strategic step that could strengthen Salesforce’s position in the fast-growing AI automation market. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at firms including Wedbush, Canaccord Genuity and Needham reaffirmed bullish views, with price targets well above the current share price, suggesting Wall Street sees meaningful upside if Salesforce’s AI strategy gains traction. Benzinga article

Analysts at firms including Wedbush, Canaccord Genuity and Needham reaffirmed bullish views, with price targets well above the current share price, suggesting Wall Street sees meaningful upside if Salesforce’s AI strategy gains traction. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around Salesforce’s strong cash generation, rising margins and a $50 billion buyback plan is supporting the investment case by highlighting its ability to fund acquisitions while still returning capital to shareholders. Yahoo Finance article

Commentary around Salesforce’s strong cash generation, rising margins and a $50 billion buyback plan is supporting the investment case by highlighting its ability to fund acquisitions while still returning capital to shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Wedbush said the Fin purchase shows Salesforce is moving faster than expected to secure the AI agent market, but investors are still waiting to see whether these acquisitions translate into faster revenue growth and better returns. Proactive Investors article

Wedbush said the Fin purchase shows Salesforce is moving faster than expected to secure the AI agent market, but investors are still waiting to see whether these acquisitions translate into faster revenue growth and better returns. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage is focusing on Salesforce’s steep share-price decline over the past year and the concern that its acquisition-heavy strategy has not yet restored investor confidence, keeping pressure on CRM stock. Invezz article

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report).

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