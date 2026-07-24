Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Free Report) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,398,215 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,829,305 shares during the quarter. Energizer comprises approximately 1.8% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.04% of Energizer worth $22,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Energizer by 148,623.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,794,522 shares of the company's stock worth $55,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,643 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in Energizer by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 222,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 126,218 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,606,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Energizer by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,043,794 shares of the company's stock worth $40,651,000 after buying an additional 178,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 505,500 shares of the company's stock worth $10,054,000 after buying an additional 113,350 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Energizer

Energizer Price Performance

ENR stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.75. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $643.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $661.92 million. Energizer had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 144.22%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Energizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 81,609 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $1,320,433.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 7,106,824 shares in the company, valued at $114,988,412.32. This trade represents a 1.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 378,681 shares of company stock worth $7,171,391 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company's stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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