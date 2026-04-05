Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) by 86.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,104 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 29,176 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.12% of Clean Harbors worth $14,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 37.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 320 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 78.0% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,359 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,862 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $51,059,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company's stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLH. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $291.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $299.27.

Get Our Latest Report on CLH

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $297.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.94. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $299.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Marcy L. Reed sold 836 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.94, for a total value of $240,717.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,023.14. The trade was a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,390,961. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,286. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Clean Harbors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clean Harbors wasn't on the list.

While Clean Harbors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here