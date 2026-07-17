Clear Retirement Advice LLC Purchases 6,000 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Clear Retirement Advice LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 190.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,147 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.8% of Clear Retirement Advice LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clear Retirement Advice LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 569,999 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $144,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.7% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,999 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $13,197,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,814 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,302,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Geremia Financial Services LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geremia Financial Services LLC now owns 39,590 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $10,048,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $333.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.50 and a 1 year high of $334.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Apple's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's payout ratio is 13.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $34,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,754.82. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,924 shares of company stock worth $825,546. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $318.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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