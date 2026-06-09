Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 96,360 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363,888 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 96,360 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Rubrik worth $104,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth about $345,907,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 319,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,247,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,904,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,680,000 after acquiring an additional 151,234 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 70,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 53,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 27,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company's stock.

Rubrik Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.09. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The stock's 50-day moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average is $62.58.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Rubrik's revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rubrik

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,838 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $212,850.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,326 shares in the company, valued at $174,450. This trade represents a 54.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $930,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,411.15. The trade was a 70.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 398,939 shares of company stock worth $27,628,167 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on RBRK shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rubrik from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rubrik from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rubrik from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RBRK

Rubrik Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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