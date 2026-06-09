Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in WESCO International, Inc. $WCC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC - Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,585 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 12,407 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.75% of WESCO International worth $89,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WCC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the technology company's stock worth $211,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WESCO International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,568 shares of the technology company's stock worth $201,233,000 after acquiring an additional 37,972 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 686,630 shares of the technology company's stock worth $145,222,000 after acquiring an additional 111,930 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in WESCO International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 373,520 shares of the technology company's stock worth $91,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in WESCO International by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 364,502 shares of the technology company's stock worth $89,172,000 after acquiring an additional 71,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

WCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on WESCO International from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised WESCO International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on WESCO International from $352.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on WESCO International from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on WESCO International from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $321.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WCC

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $352.87 on Tuesday. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.36 and a twelve month high of $377.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.78.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.49. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 2.79%.The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.000-17.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. WESCO International's payout ratio is 14.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 4,445 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.21, for a total value of $1,614,468.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,823.78. The trade was a 21.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Schulz sold 31,951 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.44, for a total value of $11,516,418.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,767,576.72. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,486 shares of company stock worth $51,846,641. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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