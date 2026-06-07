Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $487.59 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 933,029 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 152,769 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.31% of S&P Global worth $487,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore reduced their price target on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $546.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Up 1.2%

S&P Global stock opened at $425.16 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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