Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,427,307 shares of the company's stock after selling 397,115 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.20% of CocaCola worth $589,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111,598 shares of the company's stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 82.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,700 shares of the company's stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,444 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 16.4% in the third quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the company's stock worth $47,087,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 35.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 54,307 shares of the company's stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $15,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 78,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,166,429.50. This represents a 71.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,505 shares of company stock valued at $20,187,007. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $86.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

CocaCola Stock Up 3.7%

KO opened at $79.63 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $82.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.32. The company has a market cap of $342.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

CocaCola News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are rotating into defensive, dividend-paying stocks like Coca-Cola as market volatility increases, which is supporting demand for KO shares. Article Title

Investors are rotating into defensive, dividend-paying stocks like Coca-Cola as market volatility increases, which is supporting demand for KO shares. Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola’s updated 2026 framework calls for 8%–9% comparable EPS growth and about $12.2 billion in free cash flow, reinforcing confidence in earnings and cash generation. Article Title

Coca-Cola’s updated 2026 framework calls for 8%–9% comparable EPS growth and about $12.2 billion in free cash flow, reinforcing confidence in earnings and cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst upgrades and higher price targets from firms including Barclays, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Citi are helping support the shares. Article Title

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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