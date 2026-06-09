Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 18,517 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126,720 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 18,517 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Medtronic worth $108,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 410.7% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut Medtronic from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.00.

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More Medtronic News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Medtronic Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of MDT stock opened at $80.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $106.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.62 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This is a boost from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.14%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Further Reading

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