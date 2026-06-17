Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Shares Sold by Manchester Global Management UK Ltd

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,510 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises about 1.6% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd's holdings in Cloudflare were worth $11,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 105.6% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 55.4% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,080 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.98, for a total transaction of $7,506,418.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 47,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,148,001.50. The trade was a 42.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $3,571,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 908,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $216,230,342.76. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 400,195 shares of company stock valued at $84,257,925 over the last three months. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $231.19 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $276.82. The company has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of -924.75, a P/E/G ratio of 496.37 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $639.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $224.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "sell" rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NET

Key Cloudflare News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cloudflare continued to attract investor attention as one of Zacks’ most watched stocks, and the company also saw upbeat analyst support when Citizens JMP reaffirmed its “market outperform” rating with a $270 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels.

Cloudflare continued to attract investor attention as one of Zacks’ most watched stocks, and the company also saw upbeat analyst support when Citizens JMP reaffirmed its rating with a , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Shares had recently benefited from broader enthusiasm for AI security plays , with Cloudflare mentioned alongside other cybersecurity names as investors rotated into the theme.

Shares had recently benefited from broader enthusiasm for , with Cloudflare mentioned alongside other cybersecurity names as investors rotated into the theme. Neutral Sentiment: A new third-party announcement highlighted a no-code Cloudflare integration from Spur to improve session enrichment and traffic enforcement, reinforcing Cloudflare’s ecosystem presence but not directly changing fundamentals.

A new third-party announcement highlighted a from Spur to improve session enrichment and traffic enforcement, reinforcing Cloudflare’s ecosystem presence but not directly changing fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: JLens urged shareholders to withhold votes on two directors ahead of the June 30 annual meeting, adding a governance-related headline that could keep some investors cautious.

JLens urged shareholders to ahead of the June 30 annual meeting, adding a governance-related headline that could keep some investors cautious. Negative Sentiment: A director, John Graham-Cumming , disclosed the sale of 2,520 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which can still weigh on sentiment even though the transaction was routine and small relative to his holdings.

A director, , disclosed the sale of under a pre-arranged trading plan, which can still weigh on sentiment even though the transaction was routine and small relative to his holdings. Negative Sentiment: Cloudflare also fell more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting some profit-taking after earlier strength and mixed investor positioning.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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