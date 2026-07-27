Clough Capital Partners L P Has $35.67 Million Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

Clough Capital Partners L P decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,240 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 37,415 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 3.4% of Clough Capital Partners L P's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P's holdings in Boeing were worth $35,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Btg Pactual set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.53.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $209.51 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.77 and a 12-month high of $254.35. The company's 50 day moving average price is $219.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.33. The firm has a market cap of $165.15 billion, a PE ratio of 101.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Trending Headlines about Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

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