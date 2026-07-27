Clough Capital Partners L P Purchases 12,121 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,731 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the period. BWX Technologies accounts for 2.2% of Clough Capital Partners L P's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P owned 0.12% of BWX Technologies worth $22,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.0%

BWXT stock opened at $174.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.84. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.07 and a 52-week high of $241.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.The business had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised BWX Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWX Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at $41,472,181.71. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,440,477. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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