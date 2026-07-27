Clough Capital Partners L P Trims Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Clough Capital Partners L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,417 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 30,115 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $14,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $607,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $426,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $919,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,854 shares during the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 2,682,335 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $337,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,841 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $700.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $494.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,123,203.13. The trade was a 88.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $16,789,455.41. This trade represents a 82.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $436.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $282.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $390.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here