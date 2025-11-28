CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Bought by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,813 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 84,694 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment owned about 0.06% of CME Group worth $62,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,196 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,163 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $56,815,000 after acquiring an additional 56,394 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 262 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 258,459 shares of the company's stock, valued at $68,540,742.21. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $102,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 7,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,056,962. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,147 shares of company stock valued at $562,079 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 1.4%

CME Group stock opened at $280.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.62 and a fifty-two week high of $290.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. CME Group's payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $312.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on CME Group from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $287.71.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

