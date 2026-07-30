CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,114 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 36,844 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in CME Group were worth $45,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 103.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 121,707 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1,325.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,918 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,876 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 5,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total transaction of $1,752,536.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,438,860.26. This trade represents a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 325 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.57 per share, with a total value of $74,935.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 260,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,050,111.94. This trade represents a 0.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $265.44 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.31 and a 52 week high of $329.16. The business's 50 day moving average price is $251.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.25.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. CME Group had a net margin of 63.30% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. CME Group's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. CME Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $310.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $323.00 to $273.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CME Group from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $291.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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