CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,042 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in CME Group were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,176,376 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,695,313,000 after purchasing an additional 532,549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,178,681 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,524,271,000 after buying an additional 319,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,113,991 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,091,401,000 after buying an additional 363,130 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,920,046 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $804,823,000 after buying an additional 84,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,790,592 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $769,143,000 after buying an additional 44,377 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts: Sign Up

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $281.50 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.62 and a 12 month high of $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The business's fifty day moving average price is $270.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.71.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. CME Group's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. CME Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total transaction of $263,530.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,091 shares in the company, valued at $287,511.23. This trade represents a 47.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 262 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 258,459 shares of the company's stock, valued at $68,540,742.21. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,147 shares of company stock worth $562,079 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CME Group from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $312.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $287.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CME Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CME Group wasn't on the list.

While CME Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here