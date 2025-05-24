CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,151,866 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 76,074 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.32% of CME Group worth $267,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CME Group alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in CME Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 326,098 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $75,730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,862 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total transaction of $108,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,861,470. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total value of $141,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,035,916.56. This trade represents a 12.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,384 shares of company stock worth $7,531,053 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $284.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.83 and a 200-day moving average of $248.97. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $286.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. CME Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded CME Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $287.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $256.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CME

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CME Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CME Group wasn't on the list.

While CME Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here