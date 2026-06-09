CMS Energy Corporation $CMS Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,722 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 36,601 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC's holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $293,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,638 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 25,243 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $222,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,018.41. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $70.96 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $68.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. CMS Energy's payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CMS Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Williams Trading set a $80.00 target price on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMS

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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